Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average is $190.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $129.13 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

