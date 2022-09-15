Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 35.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FT opened at $7.86 on Thursday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

