Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Sells 2,117 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $46.15 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

