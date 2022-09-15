Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,395,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after buying an additional 136,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,104,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after buying an additional 177,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,716,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,728,000 after buying an additional 594,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $108.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.23. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

