Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 130.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.01 and a 200-day moving average of $235.72. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.46.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

