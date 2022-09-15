Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $312.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

