Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) by 318.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,666 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

