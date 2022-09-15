Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives $14,055.00 Average PT from Analysts

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14,055.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $60.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $43.71 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.