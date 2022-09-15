First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.18% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.61. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

