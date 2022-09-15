First National Bank of Omaha Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $18,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,981,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,765,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 46,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $151.47 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

