First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 124.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

