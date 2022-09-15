First National Bank of Omaha Has $22.77 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

