Financial Survey: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) & ironSource (NYSE:IS)

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) and ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of ironSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DXC Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DXC Technology and ironSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXC Technology 3.42% 16.61% 4.34% ironSource 9.84% 10.77% 8.18%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

DXC Technology has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ironSource has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DXC Technology and ironSource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXC Technology 2 2 5 0 2.33 ironSource 0 5 8 0 2.62

DXC Technology presently has a consensus price target of $37.08, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. ironSource has a consensus price target of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 91.59%. Given ironSource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ironSource is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXC Technology and ironSource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXC Technology $16.27 billion 0.39 $718.00 million $2.21 12.50 ironSource $553.47 million 7.45 $59.82 million $0.06 67.84

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ironSource. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ironSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also uses various technologies and methods to accelerate the creation, modernization, delivery, and maintenance of secure applications allowing customers to innovate faster while reducing risk, time to market, and total cost of ownership. In addition, this segment offers business process services, which include integration and optimization of front and back office processes, and agile process automation. The GIS segment adapts legacy apps to cloud, migrate the right workloads, and securely manage their multi-cloud environments; and offers security solutions help predict attacks, proactively respond to threats, and ensure compliance, as well as to protect data, applications, and infrastructure. It also provides IT outsourcing services to help customers securely and cost-effectively run mission-critical systems and IT infrastructure. In addition, this segment offers workplace services to fit its customer's employee, business, and IT needs from intelligent collaboration; and modern device management, digital support services, and mobility services. DXC Technology Company is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device. ironSource Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

