Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 296.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

