EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.4 %

INTC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.