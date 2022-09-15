EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom stock opened at $510.75 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $520.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

