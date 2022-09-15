EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Linde by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Linde by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Linde by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 197,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,316,000 after acquiring an additional 70,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $286.57 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $265.12 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.98.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

