EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 355 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,211,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 99,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,855,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,011,000 after acquiring an additional 583,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PG opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $330.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

