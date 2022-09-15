EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 283 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,865,000. Chartist Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 115.24, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

