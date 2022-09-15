EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $508.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $529.35 and its 200 day moving average is $521.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

