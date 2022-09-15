EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. The company has a market cap of $174.63 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

