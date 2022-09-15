EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,869 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,222 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 61,923 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 310,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 45,758 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.13.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

