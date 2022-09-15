EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.36.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

