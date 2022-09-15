EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

EOG Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $126.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

