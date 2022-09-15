Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.05

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 3030867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.17 ($0.01).

Empyrean Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.74.

About Empyrean Energy

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

