Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $95.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 504,364 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $40,768,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $36,273,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

