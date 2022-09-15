Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$90.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$81.00 to C$90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.41.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.7 %

DOL opened at C$76.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$78.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$73.82. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$53.39 and a 52-week high of C$83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.18%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

