Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $138.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.60. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.