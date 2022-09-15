Desjardins Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$91.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

DOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.41.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Price Performance

Dollarama stock opened at C$76.63 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.82. The company has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.18%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.