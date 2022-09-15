Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) to Neutral

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $7.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RENT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth $60,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 156.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 242.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.