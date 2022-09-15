Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 152 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

