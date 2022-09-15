Comparing Humacyte (HUMA) and Its Rivals

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) is one of 269 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Humacyte to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Humacyte and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 1 0 3 0 2.50 Humacyte Competitors 677 3567 10309 152 2.68

Humacyte presently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 176.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 86.69%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.26 million -$26.48 million -28.00 Humacyte Competitors $754.48 million $143.11 million 3.97

This table compares Humacyte and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Humacyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Humacyte. Humacyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Humacyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte 1,437.40% -78.64% -31.73% Humacyte Competitors -4,225.43% -197.41% -33.82%

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humacyte’s competitors have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of Humacyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Humacyte beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

