Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Cut by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.6% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Chevron by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 129,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,100,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $163.27 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.19. The firm has a market cap of $320.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

