Chelsea Counsel Co. Sells 1,428 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,613 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $54,740.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,928 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $151.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $407.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.61. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.