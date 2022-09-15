Chelsea Counsel Co. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chelsea Counsel Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.5% of Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chelsea Counsel Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,205,749,000 after buying an additional 3,358,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

