Carlson Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 106,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Visa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 693,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $153,819,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,347,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

V opened at $199.41 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

