Carlson Capital Management Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after buying an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,109 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after purchasing an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $165.26 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

