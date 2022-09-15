Carlson Capital Management Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 807.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,193,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,281,000 after purchasing an additional 490,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,402,000 after purchasing an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.