Capital International Sarl Has $3.03 Million Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of NetEase by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NTES opened at $85.42 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 33.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

