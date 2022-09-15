Capital International Sarl Buys 20,879 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl owned 0.09% of ITT worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,136,000 after acquiring an additional 87,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,196,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,464 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ITT. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.29 and its 200 day moving average is $73.60. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.19 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.13%. ITT’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.