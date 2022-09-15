Capital International Sarl Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 48.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

