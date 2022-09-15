Capital International Ltd. CA Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,486 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 8.6% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Electronic Arts by 15.8% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.92 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

