Capital International Investors Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,182 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.31% of Costco Wholesale worth $782,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $508.00 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $225.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.