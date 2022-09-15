Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $21.11 Million Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA owned approximately 2.18% of Patria Investments worth $21,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Patria Investments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,021,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,350,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Patria Investments by 21.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 12.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,496,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 391,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Patria Investments by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,264,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,333,000 after buying an additional 287,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Patria Investments by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,666,000 after buying an additional 217,335 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAX opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $746.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

