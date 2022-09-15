Capital Group International Inc. CA Has $17.26 Million Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $17,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 623,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

GGB stock opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.60. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

