Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Invests $549,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,361,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,321,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $633,633,000 after purchasing an additional 336,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $131.28 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

