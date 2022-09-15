Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Acquires New Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,064 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

