BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS.

BRP Price Performance

DOOO opened at $74.11 on Thursday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.71.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 21.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

