Brokerages Set Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target at C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Power Co. of Canada Price Performance

Shares of POW stock opened at C$34.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. Power Co. of Canada has a 52-week low of C$32.47 and a 52-week high of C$44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.60, a quick ratio of 109.17 and a current ratio of 124.43.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.0688435 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

