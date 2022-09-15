Brokerages Set NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Target Price at $19.91

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,360.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

